Photo Release

October 13, 2022 PRA jurisdictions questioned: Sen. Cynthia Villar questions the relationships of the Philippine Reclamation Authority over other agencies and areas. During the deliberation of the Finance Subcommittee A on the proposed P718.36 billion budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for 2023 Thursday, October 13, 2022, Villar wondered why the PRA, a Government-Owned and Controlled Corporation attached to the Office of the President, refused the construction of a DPWH Field District Office in Las Piñas. PRA took over the maintenance of Manila-Cavite Expressway or Cavitex and that of Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland. DPWH Sec. Manuel Bonoan replied that the department has an obligation to pay P4 billion right-of-way to PRA and promised to settle the amount next year. Villar said the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland, on the other hand, is a legislated protected area and its maintenance should be done by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. “You have to give me a briefer to file a resolution investigating the PRA for what they are doing to us here in Las Piñas,” Villar said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)