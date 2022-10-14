Photo Release

October 14, 2022 Jinggoy seeks BIR probe on DepEd’s alleged ‘favored suppliers’ et al: After calling for COA special audit, Jinggoy seeks BIR probe on DepEd’s alleged ‘favored suppliers’ et al: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, in a letter dated October 7, 2022, to Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Lilia Catris Guillermo formally asked for a parallel investigation into the Department of Education’s (DepEd) alleged “favored suppliers” for possible tax fraud. Estrada requested that BIR not limit its probe to companies that regularly supply the agency’s laptop and information technology requirements. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)