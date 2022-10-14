Photo Release

October 14, 2022 Gatchalian leads power sector budget hearing: Sen. Win Gatchalian on Friday, October 14, 2022, presides over the deliberation of the Finance Subcommittee E on the proposed 2023 budgets of the country’s energy sector. Tackled were the budgets of the National Power Corporation, P32.2 billion; the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation, P167.5 billion; and the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC), P3.595 billion. The panel also discussed the proposed P2.169 billion budget of PNOC Renewables Corporation and the P10.6 billion budget of the PNOC Exploration Corporation for next year. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)