Photo Release

October 14, 2022 On PH’s oil exploration efforts: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, during Friday’s hybrid briefing of Finance Subcommittee E, October 14, 2022, on the proposed 2023 budgets of National Power Corporation (Napocor), Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) and Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation (PSALM), inquires on the government’s oil exploration efforts. In the presentation made by PNOC, Padilla noted that aside from the Malampaya gas field off the coast of Palawan Island, there are prospects of oil reserves in Cagayan, Calamian (Palawan), Northwest Palawan, and Liguasan Marsh in Mindanao. Jaime Bacud, vice president for Upstream Operation Division of the PNOC-Exploration Corporation, said preparations for well-drilling and 3D seismic acquisition and processing program in Cagayan and Calamian are ongoing. However, he said that the 3D seismic survey in Northwest Palawan, which is within the disputed West Philippine Sea, was discontinued and further activities were put on hold pending clearance from the Security, Justice and Peace Coordinating Cluster. On the Liguasan Marsh, Bacud informed Padilla that the Department of Energy awarded the service contract to another private company. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)