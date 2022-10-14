Photo Release

October 14, 2022 Close monitoring of GOCCs’ budgets: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III says corporate operating budgets, including borrowings of all government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) should be closely monitored and explained in a way that can be understood by everyone. Speaking during the Finance Subcommittee E's deliberations on the proposed 2023 budgets of the country’s power sector Friday, October 14, 2022, Pimentel explained that since debts incurred by the GOCCs including the National Power Corporation, the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation, and the Philippine National Oil Company form part of the national debt, it is only proper that the public is aware how these corporations are spending their funds. “You should be able to explain your financial statements in layman’s terms during our hearings so that anyone can understand them because extravagant spending of GOCCs, if there are any, contribute to the bottom line of our national debt,” Pimentel said. The senator cited the report of the Department of Finance and the Bureau of the Treasury saying that next year, the government would need P1 trillion to pay for its principal debt and P500 billion for interest. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)