Photo Release



Toast for zero waste: Senator Cynthia Villar joins today, October 14,2022, Coca- Cola Philippines officials in their "World Without Waste" event in Taguig CIty. The company shares with the other guests, stakeholders and media the four-year progress of its goal-global sustainable packaging to support circular economy to eliminate waste. The senator commends Coca-Cola for their initiatives, saying that “We should learn to live in partnership to solve our biggest problems together on waste.” DENR Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga also graced the event.

In Photo L-R: Coca-Cola Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Dir. Atty Cashmer Dirampaten, Coca-Cola Foundation Pres. Ma. Cecilia Alcantara, Coca-Cola Public Affairs and Communication Director Jonah de Lumen Pernia, Indorama Ventures Sanjay Exec. Dir. Sanjay Ahuja, Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. Pres. and CEO Gareth McGeown, Senator Cynthia A. Villar,DENR Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga and Coca-Cola Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Dir. Atty Juan Lorenzo Tañada.