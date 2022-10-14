Photo Release

October 14, 2022 Decrease in employment in agri, construction sectors: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva wants the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to explain the decrease in employment on several sectors, particularly in the construction industry, despite the aggressive implementation of “Build, Build, Build” program of the Duterte administration. Citing the Labor Force Survey in August, 2022 of the Philippine Statistics Authority, Villanueva said the top five sub-sectors with largest decrease in employment were noted in the following: agriculture and forestry, 140,000; fishing and aquaculture, 124,000; construction, 81,000; manufacturing, 48,000; and, information and communication, 12,000. “I wonder what we are doing, that even the construction (sector) exhibits a downturn despite the fact that we moved not just on ‘Build, Build, Build’ but ‘Build Better More.’ Are we doing something about this?” Villanueva asked during the Finance Subcommittee G briefing Friday, October 14, 2022, on the proposed budget of the Department of Labor and Employment and attached agencies for 2023. Labor Sec. Bienvenido Laguesma said the purpose of the consultation being conducted by the department with the business and labor sectors is to identify the industries that will create job opportunities. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)