October 14, 2022 Tolentino seeks assurance from DOLE: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, during the hearing of the Finance Subcommittee G Friday, October 14, 2022, on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), seeks assurance from labor officials on the timely and effective implementation of its programs that aim to assist the country’s labor force, particularly the displaced, underemployed and seasonal workers. Tolentino sought assurance in connection with a Commission on Audit report about unused, unreleased and unobligated appropriations in the 2020 and 2021 budgets under the office of the DOLE secretary. “What is the assurance that it will not happen again?” Tolentino asked. Labor Sec. Bienvenido Laguesma assured the committee that funds to be allocated by Congress for the programs of the labor department would be implemented prudently and on time. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)