Photo Release

October 17, 2022 Contemptible, Jinggoy says on PNP’s ‘home visits’ to journalists: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada says the PNP must explain and should be held accountable for apparent violation of Data Privacy Act in conducting unannounced visits to the residence of some journalists. “Ang mga tagapagpatupad ng batas ay dapat alam kung paano ang tamang pagpapatupad ng mga umiiral na mga batas, hindi ang paglabag ng mga ito. Malinaw na nilabag ng hanay ng PNP ang Data Privacy Act at dapat na managot sila dito,” Estrada said in a statement issued Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)