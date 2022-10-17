Photo Release

October 17, 2022 Enticing Filipino nuclear scientists: In anticipation of the national debate on the possible revival of nuclear energy in the country, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) if there are Filipino nuclear scientists abroad who can be persuaded to avail of the Balik Scientist Program of the agency. During deliberation on the proposed 2023 budget of the DOST by the Finance Subcommittee L Monday, October 17, 2022, Pimentel said there is a need for the DOST to be prepared for the possible debate on nuclear energy revival. “Maybe the Balik Scientist Program can also be tweaked in such a way that we can entice even theoretical nuclear physicists or scientists to be involved in the national debate which will follow soon,” Pimentel added. DOST Sec. Renato Solidum told the committee that apart from having “balik scientists” who are very knowledgeable in nuclear science, the agency also has capacity building for Filipinos, including bilateral engagement with select counties with nuclear power plants offering doctoral programs in nuclear engineering. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)