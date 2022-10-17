Photo Release

October 17, 2022 Maximize APECO’s potential: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito presides over Monday, October 17, 2022, the continuation of the Finance Subcommittee N deliberation on the proposed P46.2 million budget of the Aurora Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO). The budget proposal of APECO has been deemed approved by the panel after its officials provided the committee updates on various issues concerning the agency including its masterplan on increasing its income and its legal opinion on the conflict of interest regarding the leasing of APECO land by some of its directors, among others. “Hopefully we can maximize the potential of APECO in the future… The APECO has not reached its potential because of the challenges it is facing,” Ejercito said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)