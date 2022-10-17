Photo Release

October 17, 2022 Support young Filipino scientists: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, while listening to the budget presentation of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and its attached agencies, as well as that of the Philippine Space Agency Monday, October 17, 2022, is surprised to learn that a number of young Filipino scientists had won awards for their innovative projects. He asked the DOST to come up with a banner program to encourage more promising high school and college students to join science competitions. Tolentino also expressed his support for the proposal of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (PAGASA) to establish nine new stations, including flood forecasting and learning centers to ensure a more accurate prediction of weather. “Can you provide us with the nine areas where you intend to have the additional stations? PAGASA needs this. We need local forecasting and sometimes the agency has to rely on CNN reports. I even have resorted to police reports to know if there is strong winds or rain,” Tolentino said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)