Photo Release

October 17, 2022 Unsafe, dangerous consumer products: Sen. Raffy Tulfo, during Monday’s hybrid hearing of the Finance Subcommittee M, October 17, 2022, on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and attached agencies, calls out the DTI on the manufacturing, distribution and selling of consumer products that are “injurious, unsafe or dangerous.” Tulfo said Article 10 of Consumer Act of the Philippines states that “Whenever the departments find, by their own initiative or by petition of a consumer, that a consumer product is found to be injurious, unsafe or dangerous, it shall, after due notice and hearing, make the appropriate order for its recall, prohibition or seizure from public sale or distribution.” The senator particularly cited products that are consumed mostly by those in the low- income bracket such as sardines and instant noodles, which contains more than the allowable 2,000 milligrams of sodium if consumed two to three times a day. He clarified, however, that he is not against the selling of instant noodles since these are “poor man’s food.” He said the DTI should tell the manufacturers to reduce the sodium contents of these products. “Can the DTI do something about it?” Tulfo asked. The senator was informed that the matter that he raised fall under the jurisdiction of the Department of Health. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)