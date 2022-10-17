Photo Release

October 17, 2022 Bato wants direct allocation of fund to end users: Sen. Ronald “Bato” M. Dela Rosa wants a direct allocation of fund to the Department of National Defense-Armed Forces of the Philippines (DND-AFP) for the Military Replication Projects (MRP) which is handled by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA). During Monday’s hearing, October 17, 2022 of the Finance Subcommittee M on the proposed P7.157 billion 2023 budget of the BCDA, Dela Rosa said he is aware of the mandate of the BCDA but his proposal will simplify the government process of fund allocation. Instead of passing through the BCDA, the DND-AFP would handle the fund and implements the projects. “To simplify matters, it would be better if the end users do the projects so that if it goes wrong they will be held responsible. Ask the budget from the national government and pass it to the end users directly. Why does it take another agency to execute this matter? This agency (DND-AFP) is efficient and has a good bids and awards committee,” Dela Rosa explained in Filipino. The BCDA has been tasked to transform former military bases and properties into premier centers of economic growth in partnership with the private sector. It is also mandated to help strengthen the Armed Forces while building great cities. BCDA chairperson Delfin N. Lorenzana is asking P1.779 billion for military replication projects and additional P2.563 billion for next year. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)