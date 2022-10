Photo Release

October 18, 2022 Pasay City: Philippine Overseas Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country have under declared tax payments to the government as shown by discrepancies between gross gaming revenues they submitted to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Senator Win Gatchalian said. 18 October 2022 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN