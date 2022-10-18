Photo Release

October 18, 2022 Jinggoy wants free medical and dental services for indigent, street children: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed Senate Bill No. 1107 or the proposed Indigent Children Free Medical and Dental Service Act, requiring all health institutions in the country to extend free services to indigent and street children in need of immediate medical and dental treatment. The bill has been recently endorsed by the Cebu City Council. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)