Photo Release

October 18, 2022 Villar leads hearing on P163.8-B Agri budget: Sen. Cynthia Villar, stressing the need to work together to ensure that the agricultural sector will keep its strong foundation, presides over the Finance Subcommittee B hearing on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Agriculture (DA) amounting to P163.8 billion Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The amount is P46.5 billion higher than this year’s allocation. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, said the hearing will ensure DA has programs that will address lingering issues such as declining agricultural production, high production costs, unavailability of safe and nutritious food, low income of farmers and fisherfolks, and outdated agricultural practices. She also stressed the need to prepare for “the worst of times, particularly the impact of climate change.” (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)