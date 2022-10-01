Photo Release

October 18, 2022 Soil testing to boost agri productivity: Sen. Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito stresses on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 the importance of soil testing to increase the production of the Philippines' agriculture sector. Inquiring about the state of the country's soil testing laboratories and equipment during the Finance Subcommittee B's hearing on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and its attached agencies, Ejercito said findings of soil testing are crucial in determining the type of fertilizers needed by farmers and in ensuring the quality of their outputs. In response, Bureau of Soils and Water Management officer-in-charge Dr. Gina Nilo said all of the DA's regional laboratories have recently upgraded their soil testing equipment under the National Soil Health Program, which was allocated with some P500 million this year. Ejercito expressed his support for increasing this amount. "Hopefully, this time, this would help in the productivity. We can expect better productivity this time," Ejercito said in mixed Filipino and English. (Voltaire F. Domingo /Senate PRIB)