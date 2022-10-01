Photo Release

October 18, 2022 Tulfo wants to stop veggies smuggling: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo urges the Department of Agriculture (DA) to stop the blatant and rampant vegetable smuggling in the country's various ports, saying this illegal activity has been killing the livelihood of the country’s local vegetable growers. During Tuesday’s hybrid hearing October 18, 2022 on the DA’s 2023 proposed budget, Tulfo asked the department to conduct random inspection of container vans with suspected smuggled vegetables to prove that the agency is serious in curbing smuggling activities nationwide. “We need to protect our vegetable farmers and there are ways to monitor these smugglers and their consignees. You can coordinate with the Bureau of Customs (BoC). Maybe you are doing something but you are not doing enough,” Tulfo stressed. In response, Bureau of Plant Industry officer-in-charge Gerald Glenn Panganiban said they have been closely coordinating with the DA Intelligence and Enforcement Unit and the BoC to intensify efforts against smugglers. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)