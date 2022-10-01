Photo Release

October 18, 2022 Finance sub-panel approves ZCSEZA, CEZA budgets: Sen. Mark Villar presides over the hybrid hearing of the Finance Subcommittee M to deliberate on the budgets of the Optical Media Board, Film Development Council of the Philippines, Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone Authority (ZCSEZA) and the Cagayan Economic Zone (CEZA) Authority Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The committee approved the proposed budgets of the ZCSEZA, CEZA and the Film Development Council of the Philippines and deemed submitted for plenary debate. During the hearing, Villar asked officials of ZCSEZA and CEZA to clarify their priority projects and whether the revenue generated from the economic zones would justify the budget they are requesting for next year. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)