Photo Release

October 18, 2022 Panel defers proposed 2023 OMB budget: Upon the motion of Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, the Senate Finance Subcommittee M deferred the approval of the proposed 2023 budget of the Optical Media Board during Tuesday’s proceedings, October18, 2022. Estrada questioned OMB chairman Jeremy Marquez’s performance, an appointee of former Pres. Duterte. Estrada noted that not a single administrative case had been filed by OMB and there were zero collections in penalties incurred from violations of the Optical Media Act of 2003. The senator also questioned Marquez’s termination of the services of a regular employee without the approval of the board. Responding to Estrada’s questions, Marquez said he devoted his time to “cleansing” the agency of corrupt members and that his background or training is to be business friendly. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)