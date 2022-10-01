Photo Release

October 19, 2022 Stop smuggling of fish: Sen. Imee R. Marcos seeks an explanation from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on the continued smuggling of fish that have found their way in various public markets in the country, especially in Metro Manila. During Wednesday’s hybrid hearing October 19, 2022 on the proposed 2023 budget of the BFAR, Marcos expressed alarm after receiving reports that varieties of smuggled fish are made available in the market but the agency has been inept to stop the illegal activity. “What are the actions being taken by BFAR against smuggling of fish and fishery products? What are the updates on the last (fish) importation? What is the projected shortage? Is there an intended importation?” Marcos asked BFAR official, stressing that “we should not have shortage of fish because we are an archipelagic country.” Regional Director Sammy Malvas, BFAR representative, vowed to submit their report and other documents asked by the committee as soon as possible. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)