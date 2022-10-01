Photo Release

October 19, 2022 Is the shift to polymer banknotes a sustainable move?: Sen. Pia S. Cayetano raises this question as the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies conducts a hybrid hearing on the frequent changes in the Philippine banknotes and coins Wednesday, October 19, 2022. As the chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation, and Futures Thinking, Cayetano recognizes the effort of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for sustainability when it decided to use polymer as substitute for abaca-cotton material for the new banknotes. However, the senator pointed out that polymer, which is a kind of plastic, is non-biodegradable compared with abaca and cotton materials. “While there are ways that you can recycle it (polymer), it is not biodegradable. In that sense, it is not truly sustainable,” Cayetano said. (Screengrab / Senate PRIB).