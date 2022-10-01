Photo Release

October 19, 2022 Saving endangered fish species: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito asks the Department of Agriculture (DA) about its efforts in propagating delectable but rare fish species in the country during Wednesday’s resumption of the Finance Subcommittee B hearing, October 19, 2022, on the proposed budget of the DA and its attached agencies. Ejercito asked if there are studies or research that will not only save but increase the population of fish like maliputo (Giant Trevally) and ludong. National Fisheries Research and Development Institute Exec. Dir. Lilian Garcia informed the committee that they already managed to have maliputo spawn in captivity, while profiling process is currently being conducted on ludong to be able to study the fish thoroughly. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)