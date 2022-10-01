Photo Release

October 19, 2022 Support and assistance for Filipino fishermen in WPS: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, during the continuation of the hybrid hearing of the Finance Subcommittee B Wednesday, October 19, 2022 on the proposed budget of the Department of Agriculture and its attached agencies and corporations, asks for an update on the program of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to deploy fishermen in the islands in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), saying this would be a clear sign to neighbors such as China that the area belongs to the Philippines. BFAR regional director Sammy Malvas said the agency distributed big fishing boats to fishermen and deployed monitoring, control, and surveillance (MCS) teams to secure them in the WPS. Padilla also reminded Malvas on the BFAR's plan to organize cooperatives for fishermen. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)