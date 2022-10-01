Photo Release

October 19, 2022 Support diversification program: Sen. Risa Hontiveros urges the Department of Agriculture (DA) to give attention to the diversification program instead of just focusing on rice development. During Wednesday’s hybrid hearing, October 19, 2022 on the proposed 2023 budget of the DA, Hontiveros said the department should also give attention to the farmers engaged in substitute crops like vegetables, fishing, and livestock. The senator noticed that these farmers are experiencing more severe poverty compared to the farmers involved in rice production. “DA has been focusing more on its rice program and very limited attention to other crops that may in fact be healthier to consume…One of the contributing factors to the underdevelopment of the agriculture sector is the lack of diversification,” Hontiveros pointed out. “We need to support diversification to support the livelihood of majority of poor farmers and fishers,” she added. In response, DA Usec. Domingo F. Panganiban said the department has ongoing programs that would support farmers engaged in substitute crops production nationwide. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)