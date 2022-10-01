Photo Release

October 19, 2022 Bato urges appointment of LWUA administrator: Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa appeals to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to appoint an administrator for the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) to start and expedite the completion of pending water projects in Marawi City. His call came after LWUA Officer-in-Charge Eileen Dela Vega, during the Finance Subcommittee M's deliberation of the LWUA's proposed 2023 budget on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, cited the absence of a full-pledged LWUA administrator as one of the reasons of delay in restoring the water supply of the war-torn city. Dela Vega said limitations to her capacity as interim LWUA head slow down the approval of the agreement with the Philippine Army (PA) for the undertaking. The PA manages the property eyed for the water project. Dela Rosa, who chairs the Special Committee on Marawi Rehabilitation, stressed the urgency of the project in preventing the repeat of the Marawi siege. In the meantime, he called on LWUA officials to exhaust all legal means to speed up the project and address the water supply problem in the city. "The situation is very ripe and may be exploited by extremists to radicalize people in Marawi. We might have another war because of water," Dela Rosa said in mixed English and Filipino. "What we need is water right away," he added. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)