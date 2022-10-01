Photo Release

October 19, 2022 NFA budget deferred, approved: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino moves to defer the approval of the proposed 2023 appropriations for the National Food Authority (NFA) after its administrator, Judy Carol Dansal, failed to explain several entries in their request for subsidy from the national government. During the deliberation by the Finance Subcommittee B on the proposed P12 billion subsidy for the NFA Wednesday, October 19, 2022, panel chairperson Sen. Cynthia Villar and Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III alternately questioned the P12 billion budget, which is P5 billion higher from the previous budget of the agency. Villar also said that based on the request, the agency could not still cover the overhead expenses, prompting her to call the NFA “a very expensive agency to maintain.” She also asked Dansal to explain who proposed the additional P5 billion subsidy to the NFA. Pimentel further asked the NFA administrator to explain in layman’s terms the entries in the proposed budget such as Net Lending, National Government Advances/Net Lending and Conversion of Net Lending, among others. ”I reiterate my previous motion that we defer (the approval) of the NFA’s budget until all these matters are clarified so that we can move forward and proceed to less contentious areas,” Tolentino said. However, after consultation with Villar and hearing the explanation of Dansal, Tolentino said: “I am now moving for the approval of the budget of the NFA and the same shall be submitted to the plenary... without prejudice to any further clarificatory questions during the plenary.” NFA's budget was later reduced from P12 billion to P9 billion. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)