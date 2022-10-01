Photo Release

October 20, 2022 Blue Ribbon presents established facts: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino presides over the continuation of the hearing by the Blue Ribbon Committee summarizing the highlights of the investigation and the markings of additional pieces of evidence and voluminous documents Thursday, October 20, 2022. During the hearing, Tolentino presented several established facts that transpired in the previous hearings such as the existence of a memorandum of agreement, the "mother MOA" executed between the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) in 2007 covering P13 billion worth of projects, the creation of a task force to monitor the cash transfer to PS-DBM, the negotiation for the drafting of a MOA to cover the procurement of P2.4 billion worth of laptops for public school teachers, and the purchase of allegedly overpriced laptops and distribution even to non-teaching personnel. “Hopefully, we will have the implementation and hopefully we will finish today. To all my friends who will be affected by the outcome of this investigation, what the evidence says will be enforced by this committee,” Tolentino said. The investigation was prompted by Senate Resolution No. 120 (Alleged overpriced and outdated laptops procured by the Department of Education through the PS-DBM) and Senate Resolution No. 134 (Procurement by the Department of Education through the PS-DBM of laptops for the teachers’ distance learning program). (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)