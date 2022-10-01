Photo Release

October 20, 2022 Thorough scrutiny of BSKE 2023 budget: Sen. Imee Marcos presides over the hybrid hearing of the Finance Subcommittee “I” on the proposed 2023 budget of various government commissions and the Cooperative Development Authority, Thursday, October 20, 2022. As the chairperson of the Committee on Electoral Reforms, Marcos scrutinized the proposed P5.2 billion budget of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for FY 2023 and zeroed in on the agency’s preparation for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in October 2023. The senator took note of the possible “double counting” of voters on the part of the Comelec when it prepared the budget of the BSKE. Data showed that the total number of Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) voters is 29.9 million while the number of regular voters is 69.3 million. Marcos wondered whether the 29.9 million SK voters are only those belonging to the 15-17yrs old age bracket. “I don’t think so. They’re the ones from the 15 to 30 (years old bracket). We will be doubling then the count of the age bracket of 18 to 30,” Marcos pointed out. In response to the senator’s inquiry, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body will recompute and give the Senate committee its final computation. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)