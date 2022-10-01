Photo Release

October 20, 2022 Koko presses witness on important MOA details: Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III bears down on the testimonies of resource persons who deny personal knowledge on important details of a Department of Education (DepEd) memorandum of agreement (MOA) despite being shown of their online messages to one another during the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing Thursday, October 20, 2022. Attending the committee’s fifth hearing on the alleged overpricing of low-quality laptops worth P2.4 billion procured for public school teachers, Pimentel asked DepEd Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla if she was aware that the February 2021 MOA (which was made to amend the original 2017 MOA) was dated differently from its actual execution date. "You still insist that the MOA we are scrutinizing, dated February 16, 2021, was executed on or before February 16, 2021? Is that your testimony under oath before this committee, given all of these revelations?" Pimentel asked. Sevilla distanced herself from confirming Pimentel's assertions and even denied personal knowledge on the matter. She also explained that the finance department was unaware of the "updates" on the 2021 MOA, adding they were "not part of the documentary requirements" of the project. Pimentel urged Sevilla and other resource persons to include their justifications in writing the report that they will submit to the committee. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)