Photo Release

October 20, 2022 On barangay, SK elections: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada inquires into the Commission on Elections (Comelec) preparations for next year’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections during the hybrid Finance Subcommittee I budget hearing Thursday, October 20, 2022. Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia told Estrada that while they have slowed down their preparations following the enactment of the law postponing the December 5, 2022 poll exercise to October next year, they will still proceed with the printing of ballots and other related activities. (File photo/Senate PRIB)