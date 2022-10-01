Photo Release

October 20, 2022 Additional stipend for seniors: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses concern over the non-inclusion of around P26 billion for the additional stipend for indigent senior citizens pursuant to Republic Act (RA) No. 11916 or the Social Pension for Indigent Seniors Act. During the Finance Subcommittee I hearing on the proposed budget of the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) Thursday, October 20, 2022, Hontiveros asked NCSC Chairperson Franklin Quijano if representations were made with the Department of Budget and Management, the Department of Finance and the Department of Social Welfare and Development to ensure the availability of funds in implementing RA11916. Hontiveros noted that the 2023 budget allocation for social pension for senior citizens is pegged at P25.472 billion, which means that the additional P26 billion needed to implement RA 11916 to increase the monthly stipend received by senior citizens, which is from P500 to P1000, has not been included in the 2023 budget. Quijano told the committee that they had already informed the House of Representatives about the matter and no less than Guimaras Rep. Ma. Lucille Nava assuring them that the P26 billion would be appropriated. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB