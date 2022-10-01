Photo Release

October 20, 2022 Pasay City: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, during Thursday’s hybrid hearing of the Finance Subcommittee I October 20, 2022 on the proposed 2023 budget of the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), stresses the role of cooperatives in empowering the people, especially the poor farmers and indigenous peoples. Padilla, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Cooperatives, noted that the distribution of fertilizers to farmers through local government units (LGUs) has, at some point in time, been politicized. He thus suggested to the Department of Agriculture (DA) to course through the cooperatives the distribution of fertilizers to farmers. “Can our cooperatives take this responsibility from the LGUs and supervise the distribution of fertilizers and other programs of DA to the farmers?” Padilla asked. Padilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs, also noted cooperatives can help IPs avail of government services. CDA chairman Usec. Joseph Encabo, in response, said cooperatives, especially that of the farmers, have the capability to manage the distribution of fertilizers since they have the direct knowledge of the beneficiaries and their conditions. (Bibo Nuevaespaña/Senate PRIB)