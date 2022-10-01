Photo Release

October 21, 2022 Villar leads day 3 of DA '23 budget: Sen. Cynthia Villar continues her scrutiny of the proposed 2023 budgets of agencies under the Department of Agriculture (DA) Friday, October 21, 2022. Presiding over the Finance Subcommittee B's third public hearing on the DA budget at the Villar SIPAG Farm School in Las Piñas/Bacoor, Cavite, Villar examined the programs and projects of the Bureau of Soils and Water Management, Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority, Bureau of Agricultural Research, and Climate Resilience Agriculture Office vis-à-vis their proposed allocations. The senator, who chairs the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, told the agencies under DA to specify the locations and beneficiaries targeted for their projects to ensure effectiveness of implementation. Villar also warned officials against overlapping and duplication of researches being conducted by agencies, urging them to make sure that they do their work "for the benefit of the people." (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)