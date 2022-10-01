Photo Release

October 21, 2022 Put your house in order: Sen. Risa Hontiveros presides over the Finance Subcommittee “H” hearing for the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and its attached agencies and corporations, Friday, October 21, 2022. Hontiveros, in her opening statement, pointed out that the agency's National Expenditure Program for FY 2023 is 48 percent lower than last year's budget, and observed that it did not reflect support to the "innovative and audacious vision" of DHSUD Secretary Jerry Acuzar for the agency. She also advised that the agencies improve their practices to justify a better budget next budget season. "There is a lot of house cleaning and catching up that needs to be done. Please, Secretary Acuzar, and other DHSUD and key agencies officials, put the house in order, as recommended by the COA (Commission on Audit) and the GCG (Governance Commission for GOCCs). Please obligate all the funds that remain unobligated and disburse the funds that can be disbursed," Hontiveros said in English and Filipino. Hontiveros also recommended that the DHSUD family find "implementation partnerships" in local government units and private sectors to address the underspending issues that are haunting the agency. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)