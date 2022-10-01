Photo Release

October 21, 2022 KADAMAY takeover of housing units raises urgent need for shelter: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III says the takeover of members of the Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (KADAMAY) in 2017 of a housing project in Pandi, Bulacan, should give an insight into the urgency of the need for shelter. At the Finance Subcommittee H hearing on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and its attached agencies, Friday, October 21, 2022, Pimentel commended the National Housing Authority (NHA) for being "flexible" and for helping KADAMAY legalize the occupancy of about 2,800 housing units originally intended for Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police personnel. Minerva Calantuan, NHA Region III division manager, said many of the occupants have already complied with the requirements for the beneficiaries of the housing project. The Senate leader said citizens' action like the KADAMAY's should "open our eyes," and urged NHA to immediately turn over to the beneficiaries some 38,000 unoccupied but ready-for-occupancy units especially in light of the country's 6-million housing backlog. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)