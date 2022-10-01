Photo Release

October 21, 2022 Is DHSUD ready to help Marawi residents?: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, at the public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and its attached agencies and corporations on Friday, October 21, 2022, asked the DHSUD officials how they will help Marawi residents affected by the Marawi Siege in 2017, pending the organization of the Marawi Compensation Board (MCB). "Is the DHSUD ready to fulfill its mandate to help the Marawi Compensation Board?" Padilla asked. DHSUD Assistant Secretary Avelino Tolentino replied that they are in coordination with the Office of the President on the matter. Tolentino added the DHSUD has already prepared a draft of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 11696 or the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022, for the MCB's consideration and approval. Padilla said he is delighted to hear of DHSUD's initiatives to help the residents of Marawi, saying they continue to patiently wait for the government’s promise to help and compensate them. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)