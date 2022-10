Photo Release

October 22, 2022 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking a Senate inquiry on the implementation of two laws that would help ensure reliable internet and continuous learning during emergency situations: the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act (Republic Act No. 10929) and the Open Distance Learning Act (Republic No. 10650). 05 October 2022. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN