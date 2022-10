Photo Release

October 25, 2022 Pasay City: While the Department of Education (DepEd) is set to release a “workload balancing tool” to address teachers’ workload issues, Senator Win Gatchalian bats for long-term solutions that include digitalization and the hiring of enough non-teaching personnel in schools. 18 August 2022. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN