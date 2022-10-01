Photo Release

October 26, 2022 Relentless threats: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros presents to the members of the Senate media in a press conference Wednesday, October 26, 2022, an audio recording of a phone call conversation between one of the children of slain journalist Percival Mabasa (Percy Lapid) and an anonymous caller issuing threatening messages. Hontiveros said she will be forwarding the recording and other information she got when she visited the Mabasa Family on October 24 to the authorities in a bid to help shed light on the murder case. “I believe the government could provide protection and support to the wife and children of Percy at the soonest possible time,” Hontiveros added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)