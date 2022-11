Photo Release

October 28, 2022 Jinggoy highlights value of medical reserves pool in disasters, health crisis: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada cites the importance of having an on-call medical reserve corps (MRC) who will respond to a range of local and national government emergencies in filing Senate Bill No. 1017 or the proposed Medical Reserve Corps Act. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)