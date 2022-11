Photo Release

October 22, 2022 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian wants to establish a national policy and framework for petroleum exploration and development in the country by amending the charter of the government-owned and controlled Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) with the end goal of reducing the country’s dependence on oil imports. 07 September 2022. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN