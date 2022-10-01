Photo Release

October 31, 2022 Sen. Padilla meets with BARMM officials to help residents affected by Tropical Cyclone Paeng: Sen. Robinhood Padilla met with officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Sunday to determine what needs to be done to help residents affected by Tropical Cyclone Paeng. While commercial flights to Mindanao were canceled due to bad weather conditions, Padilla joined officials who flew there, including Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, DND OIC Jose Faustino Jr., DILG Sec. Benhur Abalos, and DSWD Sec. Erwin Tulfo.