Photo Release

November 2, 2022 Online death verification system: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is set to file a bill that will pave for the setting up of an online death verification system in the country, a measure that will address bogus claims, “ghost voters” and identity theft. Estrada’s bill seeks to establish the Philippine Death Check (PDC) Register, a centralized electronic database containing mortality data registered with the Local Civil Registrar (LCR) to be managed by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)