Photo Release

November 6, 2022 Jinggoy seeks Senate probe on the upsurge of cholera outbreak in multiple regions: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is seeking a Senate probe into the reported cholera outbreak in multiple regions in the country. Estrada’s move was prompted by the Department of Health’s (DOH) disclosure of the 282% increase in cholera cases in the country – from 976 covering January to October last year to 3,729 in the same period this year. The inquiry, he said, is in aid of legislation. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)