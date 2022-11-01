Photo Release

November 7, 2022 PH must not be left behind on FTA: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, during the resumption of the session Monday, November 7, 2022, says that it is important to remind the new leadership of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) who heads the Partnership Cooperation Agreement (PCA) workforce that the five years' work of the body can lead to an enactment of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). “I want to see what kind of efforts, strides, and accomplishments that the DTI has done in the past years and in the past few months of the new administration to ensure that we are not left behind by Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam with regard to the FTA,” Legarda stressed. The Senate 17th Congress unanimously ratified the PCA which is the legal framework that created the body that will negotiate for the FTA. The FTA is an agreement between two or more countries that agree on certain obligations that affect trade in goods and services, protections for investors and intellectual property rights, among others. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)