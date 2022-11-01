Photo Release

November 7, 2022 Blue Ribbon report on sugar fiasco enters period of amendments: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino, chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee and sponsor of Committee Report No. 3 on the fiasco surrounding Sugar Order No. 4, enters several committee amendments during the resumption of the session on Monday, November 7, 2022. To recall, Tolentino led the Blue Ribbon committee's three hearings after Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri exposed in his August 2022 privilege speech the questionable sugar order which was allegedly approved and executed by several public officials to import over 300,000 tons of sugar. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)