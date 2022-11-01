Photo Release

November 7, 2022 Successful Parliamentary visits: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, at the resumption of the plenary session Monday, November 7, 2022, congratulates his colleagues for successfully strengthening the relations with their European and Asian counterparts during their parliamentary visits last October 23 to November 2. Zubiri thanked Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa for leading the delegation to Thailand and for agreeing to host the Asia Pacific Parliamentary forum next year, which would be attended by more than 50 countries. Zubiri said the team of legislators who visited the European Parliament had discussed the status and renewal of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences-Plus (GSP+) and other trade agreements. “It was a very fruitful week and a half and I believed we were able to deliver the message that the Philippines is back on track or back at the world map and that we would like to ask them to reinvest in the Philippines,” Zubiri said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)