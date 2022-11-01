Photo Release

November 7, 2022 'The People's Senate': Senators of the 19th Congress, led by Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri (4th from right), unveil the brass marker of the upper chamber's current officers and members on Monday, November 7, 2022. The unveiling also marked the resumption of Senate plenary session, after taking a break. In a press conference, Zubiri said the Senate will conduct marathon plenary debates on the P5.268-trillion proposed 2023 budget starting Wednesday, November 9. He assured Filipinos the passage of the proposed national budget before the year ends. Joining Zubiri in the brass marker unveiling were Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda (center), Majority Leader Joel Villanueva (3rd from left), and (from left) Sens. Raffy Tulfo, Sen. Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, Cynthia Villar, Nancy Binay, and Robin Padilla. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)